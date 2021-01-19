FIR Filed Against ‘Mirzapur’ Producers

An FIR has been registered against producers of the hit web-series ‘Mirzapur’, which airs on Amazon Prime, for allegedly promoting social enmity, showcasing abusive content, presenting the district in bad light and presenting illicit relations on screen.

The FIR was filed by one Arvind Chaturvedi at Mirzapur’s Kotwali Dehat police station. He alleged that the show “has hurt his religious sentiments”.

Producers of the show Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar and Bhaumik Gondaliya were named in the FIR under IPC sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC along with sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act.

According to Dehat SHO Vijay Kumar, without giving a detailed example the complainant has alleged that the show has hurt his religious sentiments and has presented the Mirzapur city in bad light.

The web series follows the mafia boss of Mirzapur Akhandnand Tripathi (Pankaj Tripathi) and his son Munna (Divyendu Sharmaa), the power-hungry heir who stops at nothing to continue his father’s legacy.