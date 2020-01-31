FIR Lodge Against Dr. Hiren Gohain

An organization, named as Hindu Kyanti has filed an FIR against Assam eminent intellectual Dr. Hiren Gohai in Nalbari Police Station on Friday evening.

The organization alleged that Gohain had supported the speech of Sharjeel Imam in Assam where Sharjeel Imam appealed to the people that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis both Hindus and Muslims are being killed or put into detention centers.

The organization has demanded the immediate arrest of Dr. Hiren Gohain in this regard.

However, Dr. Gohain on January 31 made it clear that he never had supported Sharjeel Imam anyhow.

“I am being victimized for the statement that was twisted and taken out of context by propaganda machine”, Gohain said.