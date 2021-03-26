Fire at Mumbai Hospital, 70 COVID Patients Evacuated

At least two people were killed while 6 feared trapped inside a hospital at a mall in Mumbai after a fire broke out last night. More than 70 patients with COVID-19 infection who were admitted to the hospital have been evacuated after the incident.

According to officials, around 22 fire engines were rushed to the hospital to douse the flame. The reason of the fire is yet to be ascertained. However, a probe has been launched into the incident.

Meanwhile, the incident took place when the financial capital has seen an upsurge in COVID cases and over 70 patients were rushed out of the hospital when the fire broke out at around 12.30 AM.

“Two casualties have been reported in the incident. A level-3 or level-4 fire broke out on the first floor of a mall at 12:30 am. 22 to 23 fire tenders are present at the spot,” police officer Prashant Kadam was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“Out of 73 covid patients, 30 patients have been shifted to Mulund Jumbo center, and three patients were shifted to Fortis Hospital,” a senior doctor confirmed.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI, “This is the first time I have seen a hospital in a mall. This is a very serious situation. Seven patients were on ventilators. 70 patients have been taken to another hospital. There will be an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire.”