Fire at Mumbai Hospital Leaves 13 COVID Patients Dead

By Pratidin Bureau
38

At least 13 COVID patients lost their lives after a fire broke out at Vijay Vallabh Hospital in Virar in Mumbai on Friday morning, confirmed Dr. Dilip Jain, the hospital CEO.

According to Dr. Jain, the fire started at around 3.15 AM due to a short circuit in the cir conditioner in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. It was extinguished by 5.30 in the morning.

There were 17 COVID patients in the ICU, informed the fire department out of which 13 patients died and the five survivors have been shifted to other rooms.

