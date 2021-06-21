Fire At Packaging Industry In North Ghy, Goods Worth Crores Destroyed

A massive fire broke out at packaging industry in North Guwahati’s Chowigate area on Monday afternoon.

As per reports, goods worth crores were destroyed in the fire.

While initial reports suggested short-circuit to be the main cause of the fire, later it was ascertained that the blaze erupted due to a cylinder blast.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Five fire tenders reached the scene soon after and were able to douse the fire.

Also Read: Dima Hasao Aims To Vaccinate 3000 People Per Day