Fire Breaks Out At Cachar’s Sonai Bazaar, 7 Shops Gutted

A massive fire broke out at Sonai bazaar in Cachar district in the wee hours of Monday, gutting at least seven shops in the vicinity.

According to sources, the fire erupted at around 2 am midnight. Four fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the fire but the shops, which included a furniture shop, an ice factory, and few garment shops were completely destroyed.

While nobody was injured in the incident, sources say goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. Police have reached the scene and investigation is underway.