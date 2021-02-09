Top StoriesRegional

Fire Breaks Out At Cachar’s Sonai Bazaar, 7 Shops Gutted

By Pratidin Bureau
0

A massive fire broke out at Sonai bazaar in Cachar district in the wee hours of Monday, gutting at least seven shops in the vicinity.

According to sources, the fire erupted at around 2 am midnight. Four fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the fire but the shops, which included a furniture shop, an ice factory, and few garment shops were completely destroyed.

While nobody was injured in the incident, sources say goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

Related News

Two Adivasi Youths Injured in Firing at Kimin

Congress Launches ‘Social Media Warriors’…

Statewide Non-Cooperation of Teachers’ to Begin on Feb 11

Bihar CM To Expand Cabinet Today

The cause of the fire is not yet ascertained. Police have reached the scene and investigation is underway.

You might also like
World

Pakistan Declares Hindu Temple As National Heritage

Regional

Seminar on protection & scientific preservation of Satras

National

Kathua Rape Case: Six Convicted, One Acquited

Regional

Jhankar Saikia Case: Life Imprisonment Awarded for 12 Convicts

Regional

Final NRC draft published; 40 lakh applicants left out

National

Polling for 19 Rajya Sabha Seats Today

Comments
Loading...