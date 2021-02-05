Fire Breaks Out At GMCH

By Pratidin Bureau
Massive fire breaks out at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) on Friday. Fire leads to chaos among the patients and their relatives.

The fire broke out in the Head of the department’s Radiology department room. Many important documents are suspected to be destroyed in the fire.

According to the report, the fire is suspected to be caused by computer power line.

The fire has been controlled by the GMCH’s security guards.

The Superintendent of GMCH has directed to investigate the whole incident.

