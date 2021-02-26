Fire Breaks Out At Mariani’s Daily Market

A massive fire broke out at Mariani daily bazaar in Jorhat district in the wee hours of Friday, gutting more than a dozen shops and warehouses in the vicinity.

As per reports, the cause of the fire is not yet ascertained.

Moreover, fire tenders reached the spot and were able to douse the fire but the shops, which included warehouses and few shops, were completely destroyed. While nobody was injured in the incident, sources say goods worth lakhs were destroyed.

Later, Police have reached the scene and investigation is underway.