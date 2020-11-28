Top StoriesNational

Fire Breaks Out At Oppo Warehouse Near Delhi

By Pratidin Bureau
A massive fire broke out at a warehouse inside a factory compound owned by Chinese smartphone maker Oppo near Delhi on Saturday evening.

As per reports, no one was killed or injured in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Ambulance and a total of 19 fire tenders rushed to the spot in Greater Noida upon getting information of the fire. Flames had largely been extinguished.

It may be mentioned that although the extent of the damage was not ascertained, the fire may cause problems for the smartphone company as it was recently forced to import some of the smartphones manufactured at the site due to the COVID-19 pandemic and supply chain issues which impacted production from the facility.

