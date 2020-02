A massive fire broke out at building in Navi Mumbai on Saturday morning. According to reports, the fire broke out at a 21-storey building at Sea Homes in Seawoods area.

The flames broke out at around 7 AM following which several fire engines were deployed at the spot. “Orange flames are seen engulfing an entire floor,” reported News agency ANI.

Huge fire breaks out early morning at Sea homes, Seawoods Navi Mumbai

Full top floor on fire

Cause of fire / any casualty at this moment unknown

Horrible scenes / deadly fire 🔥@navimumbaicv @Navimumpolice @MumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/Z3O0GAJQe9 — Anishwar (@Third_Semester) February 8, 2020

However, no casualties were reported so far. The exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.