Fire Breaks Out In Guwahati, Rs 10 Lakh Worth Damages Reported

A fire broke out in Guwahati’s Pandu area during the wee hours of Monday causing severe damages.

As many as three houses were gutted in the fire caused by two cylinder explosion at Joymoti Nagar.

The tragic incident occurred at around 2 am. Nearby residents called for fire brigade and police officials.

As per initial reports, atleast 10 lakh worth damages have been reported.

The neighbourhood youth rescued the families and tried recovering essential properties and documents.

Thereafter, six teams of fire tenders rushed to the site of incident to douse the flames.

A team of police officials are present to investigate the matter.

No casualties have been registered.