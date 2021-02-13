Fire Breaks Out In Jorhat, 3 Injured

Three people have been severely injured while three houses were gutted in a massive fire that broke out in Jorhat’s Baligaon during the wee hours of Saturday morning.

A short circuit triggered the fire leading to a cylinder explosion in the area of Jankhona. Properties worth several lakhs have been destroyed.

The injured have been identified as Bulu Das, Prem Kanta Das and Gyan Jyoti Das. All of them have been admitted to the hospital, however, Prem Kanta Das was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital in the neighbouring district of Dibrugarh.

Fire tenders and police officials were present at the site to douse the flames and further investigate the incident.

