A major fire broke out at Tupamari market in Nagarbera in the wee hours today.

The fire, as reported, gutted around 35 shops, besides causing considerable damage to around 10 other shops located nearby.

The inferno, the cause of which is suspected to be short-circuit, has reportedly caused a monetary damage of approximately Rupees 2 crores.

The fire, as per sources, was finally doused by the locals as the fire-fighting personnel arrived 3 hours late.