Fire Breaks Out In Shatabdi Express In Uttarakhand

By Pratidin Bureau
Picture Courtesy: ANI
A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.

“A fire broke out in the C4 compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express today, due to a short circuit. The incident happened near Kansro.

All passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries have been reported so far,” Kumar said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

