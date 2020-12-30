Fire Continues To Engulf Dzukou Valley

Fire continues to rage in the scenic Dzukou valley in the interstate border of Nagaland and Manipur.

According to several reports, the fire broke out on Tuesday.

A PTI report published yesterday stated that the OSD of Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA), Johnny Raungmei confirmed the fire incident. He, however, said that the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained.

IAF choppers were asked to help in dousing the fire.

As per the PTI report, the fire has already engulfed the valley viewpoint and with strong winds lashing the are the fire may spread further across the valley.