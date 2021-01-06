Fire Still Ravaging at Dzukou Valley: NDRF

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has expressed concern over the fire at Dzukou Valley. The NDRF said that the fire was continuously increasing its magnitude and spreading towards the hills of neighbouring Manipur.

According to PTI, NDRF spokesman said NDRF has deployed seven teams in the affected areas of Kohima district Nagaland and Senapati district in Manipur to assist firefighters to extinguish the fire.

Of the total seven NDRF teams, three are approaching the affected area from the western side near Essi hills in Kohima district. The rest of the team was approaching the area from the eastern side at Mao in Senapati.

The fire which initially started from the Southern side of the valley has now spread to the South-Western side burning every tree and other vegetation in its path.

The fire, at the Elephant gate has now reportedly spread to Tevirü (Cherry) range and inching closer to human habitat on the extreme West side.

Southern Angami Public Organization (SAPO) president Vimeyol Theyo, who also trekked to the base camp said that SAPO was very concerned since the fire was burning out all its ancestral land, which is a great resource to its people.

Theyo said SAPO was ready to provide manpower besides help in other form to ensure that the fire was completely doused.

He also informed that 10 volunteers from each of the 13 Southern Angami villages were regularly deployed at ground zero to assist in the fire fighting.