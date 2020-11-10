Firecrackers Allowed During Diwali: Himanta

In a major update on the ban of firecrackers while celebrating Diwali, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the state has planned for no restrictions on the celebration of the festival including bursting firecrackers

The minister also said like any other religion, Hindus have a right to celebrate festivals as well.

Earlier today, following the instructions of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Assam government issued an order banned the sale of firecrackers till November 30 amid the outbreak of coronavirus. However, the minister said with the improvement of the COVID-19 situation the people of the state can celebrate the festival.

Furthermore, Sarma also cautioned the state that “self-restraint” is required to combat COVID-19.

The minister taking to his social media handles said:

“Like any other religion, Hindus have the right to celebrate festivals. With improvement in #COVID19 situation in Assam,we plan no restrictions on celebration of #Diwali including use of #Firecrackers. However, kindly remember, self-restraint is key to combat #COVID19”.

The government had also requested the citizens to burst green crackers for two hours from 8 pm to 10 pm.

The government had also issued guidelines for Chatt Puja. No firecrackers would be allowed to burst during the puja and green crackers will be allowed from 6 am to 8 am.

In Christmas and New Year, the government allowed bursting firecrackers for 35 minutes from 11:55 PM.

However, except Diwali, no updates have been outlined for the above mentioned festivals.