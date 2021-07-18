First Batch Of Olympic-Bound Indian Contingent Reaches Tokyo

NationalSportsTop Stories

The first batch of India’s 88-strong Olympic-bound contingent reached Japan on Sunday morning to compete in the COVID-hit Tokyo Games, beginning on July 23.

Athletes and officials from eight disciplines of archery, badminton, table tennis, hockey, judo, gymnastics, swimming, and weightlifting landed in the Japanese capital in a chartered Air India flight from New Delhi.

The contingent of 88 members comprised 54 athletes, besides support staff and IOA representatives.

The Indian athletes were greeted at the airport by the Kurobe city representatives, who came with a banner “Kurobe supports Indian athletes!! #Cheer4India!.”

On Saturday night, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of State for Sports, Nisith Pramanik, Sports Authority of India Director General Sandip Pradhan, and Indian Olympic Association (IOA) officials, including President Narinder Batra and Secretary General Rajeev Mehta gave a formal send-off to the contingent at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi.

