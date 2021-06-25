First Bullet Train Launched in Tibet, Close to Arunachal Pradesh

When India is debating and fighting construction of dams in Arunachal Pradesh, China today inaugurated Bullet train to Nyingchi, just 250 kilometere from Tuting, near the indo-China border.

In the remote Himalayan region of Tibet on Friday, China launched its first fully electrified bullet train.

This fully electrified power consuming bullet train will be connecting the provincial capital Lhasa and Nyingchi, a Tibetan border town which is relatively close to Arunachal Pradesh, stated repports.

As reported by Xinhua News Agency, this is said to be the first electrified railway in Tibet Autonomous Region linking Lhasa with Nyingchi as “Fuxing” bullet trains enter official operation on the plateau region.

This railway line will go through the southeast of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau which is one of the world’s most geologically active areas.

Nyingchi is a prefecture-level city of Medog which is adjacent to the Arunachal Pradesh border.

Earlier, China claimed Arunachal Pradesh as part of South Tibet, which is firmly rejected by India. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Arunachal Pradesh is a state with is immensely rich in water resources. It is isolated and one of the least developed states in the country with share its border with China.

At the present time, it is viewed as the ‘powerhouse’ of the country. However, the Arunachali people consider it as a matter of serious apprehension and conflict.

Powerhouse projects are viewed as a threat that can not only alter the ecological and cultural landscape, but also uproot the Arunachal locals leaving them both homeless and powerless.

With the establishment of big powerhouse projects, the Arunachali people fear of losing their rights over the land and natural resources of the beautiful Arunachal Pradesh that the local have been solely dependent on.

With this new Bullet Train launched by China very close to Arunachal Pradesh, threats of being invaded will undoubtedly increase among the Arunachali People.

Also Read: New Maharashtra CM Reviews Bullet Train Project