First Consignment Of Medical Supplies From UK Reaches India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday morning informed that a consignment of vital medical supplies from the United Kingdom has arrived in Delhi in order to tackle the devastating second wave of COVID-19 that has gripped the nation.

The consignment includes 100 ventilators and 96 oxygen concentrators which would help in curbing the shortage that India has been facing since last month.

“International cooperation at work! Appreciate the shipment of vital medical supplies from Flag of United Kingdom including 100 ventilators and 95 oxygen concentrators that arrived early this morning,” MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

It is the first out of nine consignments the UK has sent. The Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCFO) said after discussions with the Indian government, more than 600 critical medical devices would be sent to India to fight the pandemic.

“…important medical devices, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, are now on their way to the UK to save lives from this deadly virus,” said Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He further said that “Britain stands in this difficult time as a” friend and partner “with India.

It is to mention that India has been facing an acute shortage of medical oxygen leading to many deaths. Not only the UK, but many others countries have pledged to aid India in these trying times including the US, France, Germany and Australia.