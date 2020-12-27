First COVID Vaccine Trial To Begin In Sonitpur, Nalbari

In a major development in curbing coronavirus across Assam, the processes of administering the first clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine will be carried out on Monday and Tuesday in two districts.

More than five hospitals have been chosen to conduct the vaccination drive on a trial basis in Nalbari and Sonitpur district.

During the first phase of the trial, the vaccine doses will be administered to only healthcare workers and Anganwadi workers.

The vaccination process in the Sonitpur district would be undertaken by Tezpur Medical College, Tezpur Urban Primary Health Centre, Dhekiajuli Civil Hospital, Rangagora Primary Health Centre, and privately owned Times Hospital.

The clinical trial of the vaccine doses will be conducted in the presence of WHO (World Health Organisation) representatives. The district administrations will review the advantages and disadvantages of the entire process.