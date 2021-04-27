Top StoriesNational

First ‘Oxygen Express’ Reaches Delhi With 70 Tonnes Of Oxygen

By Pratidin Bureau
42

The first Oxygen Express train carrying 70 tonnes of medical oxygen has reached COVID-ravaged Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The oxygen will be distributed to various government hospitals in the national capital via road tankers.

“#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Related News

Assam: Night Curfew Enforced From 8 PM To 5 AM Till May 1

COVID-19: Over 3.23 Lakh New Cases In India, 2,771 Deaths

Biden Speaks To PM Modi, Pledges ‘Steadfast Support’

ECI Bans All Victory Processions Post May 2

The Oxygen Express was launched by the Indian Railways due to the acute shortage of oxygen the country has been witnessing in the past few weeks. They will continue to transport oxygen over the next few days to different parts of the country.

Delhi recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 20,201 new cases and 380 deaths.

You might also like
Top Stories

Sonari BJP Leader Threatens Police, Video Goes Viral

Regional

APSC scam : 5 more granted bail

National

“Those who eyed Indian territory got befitting reply” – PM

Top Stories

229 Hostel Students In Maharashtra Test COVID +VE

Regional

Handmade bomb recovered in Barpeta

National

US Prez Trump pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

Comments
Loading...