First ‘Oxygen Express’ Reaches Delhi With 70 Tonnes Of Oxygen

The first Oxygen Express train carrying 70 tonnes of medical oxygen has reached COVID-ravaged Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The oxygen will be distributed to various government hospitals in the national capital via road tankers.

“#OxygenExpress has reached Delhi from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh with Oxygen for patients in the capital. Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country,” tweeted Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

Indian Railways is leaving no stone unturned in our collective fight against COVID-19, & ensuring sufficient availability of life-saving resources across the country. pic.twitter.com/X2d6vd339c — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 27, 2021

The Oxygen Express was launched by the Indian Railways due to the acute shortage of oxygen the country has been witnessing in the past few weeks. They will continue to transport oxygen over the next few days to different parts of the country.

Delhi recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 20,201 new cases and 380 deaths.