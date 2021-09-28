First Pan-India Toll-Free Helpline Number For Senior Citizens Launched

The first pan-India toll-free helpline number (14567) has been launched for senior citizens called the ‘Elder Line’, aiming to provide free information and guidance on pension and legal issues, extend emotional support, and intervene in cases of abuse.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment in a statement said that the intent is to provide senior citizens, or their well-wishers, with one platform across to connect and share their concerns, get information and guidance on problems that they face on a day-to-day basis, without having to struggle for it.

Tata Trusts and National Stock Exchange (NSE) Foundation will be supporting the ministry as technical partners in operationalising the helpine. So far, 17 states have opened the Elder line in their respective geographies.

According to the central government, over 2 lakh calls have been received since the last four months, with more than 30,000 service requests resolved. Of these, nearly 40% calls were related to guidance on vaccines and queries related to it, and nearly 23% of calls were related to pension.

By 2050, India will have over 300 million senior citizens, it said, adding that people in this age group face various mental, emotional, financial, legal and physical challenges, with the pandemic having exacerbated matters.

“Taking cognisance of the growing need to support elderlies in the country, the Government of India has taken a monumental step towards addressing the challenges and problems they face,” said the social justice ministry.

Morover, the pandemic has brought many challenges for the elderly – social isolation, financial penury, abuse, and neglect. The Elder Line will greatly resolve these issues.