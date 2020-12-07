First Phase Of BTC Elections Conclude With 70 % Voter Turnout

The Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections for this year, which commenced on Monday morning, saw over 13,00,000 lakh electorates exercising their franchise in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR). The first phase of elections, held in 21 constituencies, concluded at around 4:30 pm today.

In Odalguri and Baska districts, the overall voter turnout in the first phase was around 70 per cent. The turnout in Odalguri district was 75.4 per cent as opposed to 79.55 per cent in Baska district.

The second phase of elections, which will be held in 19 constituencies, for Kokrajhar and Chirang districts, is scheduled on December 10 (Thursday). The counting of votes will take place on December 12 (Saturday).

BTR is currently placed under the Governor’s rule.

The ruling government headed by Bodoland’s People Front Hagrama Mohilary is contesting for 37 seats this year and is no longer in coalition with the Bharatiya Janata Party and Asom Gana Parishad.

Meanwhile, BJP is contesting for 26 seats and supporting independent candidates. On the other hand, United People’s Party Liberal also in alliance with BJP is contesting all 40 seats across eleven constituencies. Congress and All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) have allied for the polls and are contesting 20 seats. Gana Surakasha Party is fielding 35 candidates.