First Set Of COVID Vaccine ‘COVISHIELD’ Dispatched To Assam | In Photos

Ahead of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccine rollout from January 16, the consignment carrying the COVISHIELD vaccine has been dispatched to Guwahati on Tuesday morning.

As per several media reports, the transportation process for the vaccine began on Monday from Pune after Serum Institute of India (SII) received its first order for 11 million doses at rupees 200 per dose.

SpiceJet carried the first batch of vaccination today for the state. Assam is the second state to receive the vaccine. The first set was sent to the national capital from Pune.

The Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, which is being manufactured by SII is the first Covid-19 vaccine to be used for India’s mass immunisation programme.

Nearly six refrigerated trucks carrying the vaccine left the institute in the wee hours of today for dispatch across the country.

The vaccine doses will be administered to around 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers on a priority basis. Following which, according to reports, the vaccine will be available in the market by June this year for rupees 1000 per dose.