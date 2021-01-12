Top StoriesRegional

First Set Of COVID Vaccines For Assam, Meghalaya Arrives

By Pratidin Bureau
58

In a latest development in the dispatch of the anti-COVID vaccines, the first set of the consignment has arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

As per initial reports, the consignment weighing over 700 kilogrammes comprised 20 boxes containing 12 thousand doses each reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport at around 5 pm.

Seventeen of these boxes are for Assam, while, three are for Meghalaya.

Related News

Nadda Meets BJP Leaders Ahead Of Assam Polls

SpiceJet Carries 276,000 Doses Of Covishield To Guwahati

Guwahati: Queer Literature Finds Place Of Pride At Book Fair

Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy Test COVID-19 Positive

The vaccines will be placed in cold storage facility until its distribution.

The vaccine rollout across the country will begin from January 16 on priority basis. The vaccine will be administered to over three crore frontline workers.

You might also like
Health

Corona warrior : Rangiya Nurse tests COVID positive

Regional

Baghjan Fire: Two Deaths Reported

Top Stories

Panchayat violence rocks all parties in Assam

Regional

“98% Muslims enrolled their names in NRC with fake docs”

Regional

CM enjoys iconic ‘Puri’, ‘Peda’ at Bokakhat

Regional

Manmohan Singh, Wife Cast Votes In Guwahati

Comments
Loading...