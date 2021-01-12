First Set Of COVID Vaccines For Assam, Meghalaya Arrives

In a latest development in the dispatch of the anti-COVID vaccines, the first set of the consignment has arrived in Guwahati on Tuesday evening.

As per initial reports, the consignment weighing over 700 kilogrammes comprised 20 boxes containing 12 thousand doses each reached the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi Airport at around 5 pm.

Seventeen of these boxes are for Assam, while, three are for Meghalaya.

The vaccines will be placed in cold storage facility until its distribution.

The vaccine rollout across the country will begin from January 16 on priority basis. The vaccine will be administered to over three crore frontline workers.