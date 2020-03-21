ASSAM: First suspected COVID case detected; Final Result expected tomorrow

The first case of the deadly Coronavirus has reached Assam it seems as one suspected case of the virus has been detected in one person who is now kept in an isolated room in JMCH, under observation.

“One positive result in JMCH lab. We have sent the sample to ICMR laboratory Lahowal for a recheck. I’ll let you know as soon as the result comes. The result is expected tomorrow afternoon” health officials said in a statement.

The case is from Pulibor, of a 4.5yrs old child who came from Bihar.

The girl, her sister and her mother came to Jorhat on 19th March. ASHA, ANM, and MPW visited the family on 20th and brought them to JMCH as the girl exhibited symptoms. A sample was taken and tested and today evening, the result had come.

We have started to contact tracing. Everybody is being placed under home isolation, including the ASHA, etc. The family has been shifted to JMCH isolation ward. I will share the result of the test as soon as it comes, health officials said.