First Wave of Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Assam is now facing the threat of flood as the first wave of flash flood has already affected more than 2 lakh people besides destroying paddy fields.

Thousands of bighas of agricultural land are now underwater in Chandrapur. The agricultural land in Panikhaiti, Rajbari, Govali, Nalani, Digholhati, Bherbheri, etc is reeling under flood leaving the farmers in a dilemma.

On the one hand, the farmers faced huge losses during the lockdown period since it started from March 24 and now that they had a little hope that they will be able to earn their livelihood for few months with paddy farming, the flood comes like a curse to them. The torrential rain that continued unabated in the state washed away the paddy leaving the farmers in an impasse.

Nearly 2 lakh people in 229 villages in 9 districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods this year.

A total of 29 relief camps and 6 relief distribution centres have been set up in the state. 1007 hectares of farming land have also been affected by floods. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) have been made and circulated by ASDMA for the relief camps in view of COVID-19.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also reviewed the situation and issued directions for releasing of ex-gratia within 48 hours by the district administration for those losing life in floods. He also instructed the DCs to regularly review the relief distribution system so that accountability can be fixed if any irregularity takes place. He also stressed the need to keep an information board in all relief camps showing details of how much relief materials have been received by every individual inmate.