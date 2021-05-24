First Yellow Fungus Infection Case Reported In Uttar Pradesh

As India grapples with rising cases of Black Fungus infection nationwide, the first case of Yellow Fungus infection has been registered from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

It is yet to be confirmed if it has any association with coronavirus.

The patient is currently being treated at ENT surgeon Dr Brij Pal Tyagi’s hospital.

Reports have suggested that the symptoms of yellow fungus are said to be lethargy, weight loss, low appetite, or no appetite at all.

More severe symptoms of yellow fungus can also include leakage of pus.

Reportedly the spread of fungus affects the healing of wounds and slows it down. It also results in sunken eyes and organ failure and eventually leads to necrosis.

Yellow fungus is a fatal disease because it starts internally, and could be as dangerous as black or white fungus.

Some reports have also mentioned that yellow fungus infection could be caused by bad hygiene.

Therefore, it is of utmost importance to clean out the enclosure around one’s home and keep it as clean as possible.

Old foods and fecal matter should also be discarded as soon as possible to help prevent the growth of bacteria and fungus.

Meanwhile, the country has reported nearly 8000 cases of black fungus.