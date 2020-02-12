Five Members of A Family Found Dead at Delhi Home

Five members of a family were found dead inside their home in Delhi, the police said on Wednesday. The couple along with their three children was found dead and early investigations point at murder-suicide because of financial difficulties.

The deaths allegedly took place four or five days ago at a house in Bhajanpura, said police as the bodies have started to decompose.

Neighbours, suspicious because of a strong stench, called the police around 11.30 am today when the police found the doors bolted from inside and broke into the house.

Police said that the man, Shambhu was an e-rickshaw driver and moved into the house at Delhi’s Bhajanpura with his family six months ago.

The couple had a daughter (16) and two sons, 14 and 12.

The house was not ransacked and showed no signs of robbery or forced entry.