Five More Succumb To COVID-19 In Assam

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam reported five more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday, pushing the death tally of the state to 1017.

The three deaths have been recorded from Golaghat, Cachar, Sonitpur and Nagaon.

“Sad to share the demise of 5 #COVID patients~ Late Ghonakanta Dutta (66) of Golaghat; Late Anadi Kumar Roy (82) & Late Usha Dutta (74) of Cachar; Late Saradindu Roy Choudhury (74) of Sonitpur; Late Mahamad Ali (62) of Nagaon,” Health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The death rate of the state stood at 0.46 per cent.

