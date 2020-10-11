Top StoriesRegional

Five More Succumb To Covid-19 In Assam

Assam recorded five more coronavirus related deaths on Sunday, taking the fatality rate of the state to 816.

Out of the five deaths, two deaths were reported from Kamrup Metro while one each were reported Jorhat, Dimahasao and Goalpara.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the same while sharing the details of the deceased –  

Late Nagen Roy (70) of Kamrup Metro, Late Mohen Ch Gogoi (69) of Jorhat, Late Pannalal Saraf (73) of Kamrup Metro, Late Samir B Deb (78) of Dimahasao, Late Aynal Hoque (34) of Goalpara.

