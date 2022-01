Five cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 have reportedly been detected in Meghalaya on Tuesday.

Two of them have been reported from Saiden, one from Langkyrding, one from Happy valley, and one from Laitumkhrah.

In view of the same, a meeting of the state health department is underway in Shillong.

Earlier yesterday, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma informed that fresh restrictions in the state effective January 5, 2022.