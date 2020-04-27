Five Out Of Eight Northeast States Are Now Coronavirus Free: Jitendra Singh

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Five of the eight Northeast states declared to be coronavirus free while the other three have not reported any fresh positive cases in the last few days, Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region, Jitendra Singh told.

Minister had a review meeting through a video conference with senior officers from the North Eastern Council (NEC) Shillong as well as representatives of different government bodies and PSUs.

According to a press note, the meeting was attended by representatives of different government bodies and PSUs including North Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMC), North East Handicraft & Handloom Development Corporation (NEHHDC), North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Ltd (NEDFi), Cane and Bamboo Technology Centre (CBTC) among others.

