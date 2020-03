The incessant rains which caused flash floods in almost all the important localities and roads of the Guwahati city have led to serious traffic congestion in most of the busy roads in the city.

Important points like Ganeshguri, Paltan Bazar, Lachit Nagar, Ganesh Mandir Area, Maligaon, Christian Basti have seen heavy traffic jams.

Heavy downpour in the city inundated all major parts of the city bringing life to a standstill.