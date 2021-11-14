Flight Carrying Bodies Of Assam Rifles Personnel Makes Emergency Landing In Jorhat

A military flight carrying the mortal remains of Assam Rifles personnel and family members of one of them killed in an ambush in Manipur made an emergency landing at Jorhat airport on Sunday following a technical snag.

As per reports, the bodies will be kept at Jorhat overnight. The flight was scheduled to fly to Guwahati from Imphal. On Monday, the journey to the respective destinations will resume.

Altogether seven people were killed in the ambush in Churachandpur district of Manipur on Saturday.

The deceased Col Viplav Tripathi, the Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles, his wife Anuja and six-year-son son Abeer hailed from Raigarh in Chattisgarh.

The body of Rifleman (Rfn) Khatnei Konyak was taken from Imphal by a helicopter to his residence in Mon district of Nagaland, where the last rites were performed.

Of the other three, Rfn Shyamal Das hailed from Murshidabad district of West Bengal, while Rfn Suman Swargiary and Rfn RP Meena belonged to Baksa district in Assam and Dausa district of Rajasthan respectively, reports mentioned.