Flights to Guwahati from Monday, 14-day quarantine mandatory

Assam and Government of India are contradicting on the quarantine of the air passengers that will come from Monday next.

The Government of India insists that since the passengers only having green colour in the Aorgya Setu will be able to fly then there was no need to quarantine.

But that was not acceptable for Assam Government as Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma insist that all must quarantine for a mandatory period.

During his interaction today with the media, the Union minister said he did not understand the need to quarantine domestic fliers who show “green” status on the Aarogya Setu app. But Assam health Minister Dr Sharma stuck to his stand. “All have to be quarantined,” said Dr Sharma.

Different states have adhered to different sets of rules. Kerala and Assam have gone for mandatory 14 days quarantine while Karnataka makes a 7 day quarantine rule for passengers from six states.

Domestic flights will resume operations from Monday (May 25) amid the fourth phase of nationwide lockdown, the aviation ministry announced recently.

The government, as well as the airport authorities of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati, are undergoing full-fledged preparations to ensure basic preventive measures like social distancing are in place for the same.

The airport would continue to work with the Airport Health Officer and State Health Department to conduct thermal screening of all arriving and departing passengers.

In line with government guidelines, airports have drawn up elaborate plans to maintain security and ensure preventive measures against the spread of coronavirus.