Flipkart, Adani Join Hands, Partnership To Create 2,500 Jobs

Flipkart on Monday announced its partnership with Adani Group in an attempt to boost and strengthen logistics and data centre management which will in addition enhance employment opportunities and create atleast 2,500 direct jobs.

Flipkart will work with Adani Logistics Ltd, a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd, to strengthen its supply chain infrastructure and further enhance its ability to serve its rapidly growing base of customers, a statement said.

In addition, Flipkart will set up its third data centre at Adaniconnex’s Chennai-based facility, leveraging the latter’s expertise and industry-leading data centre technology solutions, it added. Adaniconnex is a new joint venture formed between EdgeConneX and Adani Enterprises Ltd.

The centre is expected to be operation from the third quarter of this year.

“I am delighted to see two of India”s fastest-growing businesses come together to help build some of the most critical as well as state-of-the-art infrastructure that our nation needs. This is what Atmanirbharata should be all about,” Karan Adani, Chief Executive Officer of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), said, adding, “Our logistics network and technology stack are instrumental in making this a reality. These investments will help us strengthen our presence and capabilities in India to support MSMEs and sellers while also accelerating job creation and growth”.