Flood Hits West Karbi Anglong

More than 24 villages have inundated in Rongkhang and Duar Amla areas of West Karbi Anglong.

The opening of the five gates by 100 MW Karbi Langpi Hydro Electric Project Dam has triggered the flood situation in the district.

The affected areas are Baithalangso town, Maisam gaon, Hongkram, Lingding, North Hongkram, Salana, Borbil and its contiguous areas.

A torrential downpour in the catchment of river Kopili has submerged the villages.

Furthermore, villagers have been demanding the repair of the breached embankments.