Flood Situation Worsens In Assam, 15 Districts Affected

With over 2.25 lakh people in fifteen districts of the state affected, the flood situation in Assam has further deteriorated.

Around 39,000 children are among those affected by the floods in Assam this year, stated a local report.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 16,000 hectares of agricultural lands have been destroyed in the late floods of 2021.

At least 512 villages in 15 districts of Assam are reeling under flood waters.

Lakhimpur, Majuli, Dhemaji, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia are the worst affected districts as per the latest flood reports in the state.

As per reports, a total of 62 relief camps have been set up in the fifteen flood-affected districts of Assam.

Many roads, bridges, embankments, culverts and other infrastructure have been damaged by flood waters in several districts, the ASDMA said.

The rivers flowing through most of the affected districts are maintaining a rising trend and are flowing above the danger mark in several places.