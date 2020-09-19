Flood Victims To Get Compensation: Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Pema Khandu declared ex-gratia relief for the two victims who lost their lives due to the recent flood situation in the state.

The two flood-affected victims Bato Doye and Purna Bahadur Thakuria passed away in Dari Circle of Lepa Rada district. An Arunachal media report informed that while the dead body of Late Thakuria could be retrieved, the other is missing.

Through a tweet, “Deeply saddened by loss of two lives in Dari circle of Lepa Rada district due to flood. My sincere condolences to the family grieving the loss. Necessary ex-gratia relief to the next of kin is being extended. I appeal everyone to take precautions to prevent any further losses”.

Besides, losing lives, there has been reported properties, especially in Lepa Rada district, due to rain-triggered flash floods in several rivers and rivulets which also created havoc in the districts of West Siang, Siang, and East Siang.