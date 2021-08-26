Floods Hit 7 Districts In Assam, Nearly 86,000 Affected Across 174 Villages

Bongaigaon has been the worst flood-hit district affecting 52,000 people in 91 villages as per the data presented by the Flood Reporting and Information Management System on August 26.

The devastating annual floods in Assam have spread to seven districts affecting over 85,000 people across 174 villages.

A total of 13 revenue circles have been affected in the seven flood-hit districts of Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Kokrajhar, Sonitpur.

Bongaigaon district has been the worst hit with 52,714 people impacted by the swirling waters, followed by Dhemaji with 16,062 people, Chirang with 13,237 persons, and Dibrugarh with 3,717 people. In a sigh of relief though, as per the data presented by FRIMS, there has been no loss of human lives.

For succour of the flood-displaced people, district administrations have set up a total of 23 relief camps and 11 distribution centres across four districts where 6,592 people are taking shelter currently.

Moreover, nearly 200 people have been evacuated during flood rescue operations conducted by State Disaster Response Fund.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,429 animals have been affected in three of the flood-ravaged districts of Bongaigaon (49,832), Dhemaji (11,677), Chirang (920). However, as per the FRIMS data, no animals have been washed away so far.

A yearly affair in Assam the floods have so far affected 5147.34 hectares of crops as well.