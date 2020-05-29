Floor of Parliament Sealed After Staff Tests COVID +ve

A floor in the Parliament annex building has been sealed on Friday after an officer posted at the secretariat of the Upper House tested positive for coronavirus. The wife and children of the officer have also contracted the disease, said an official.

The floor where his office is located has been sealed and is being sanitized and the people who came in contact with the officer have been asked to monitor their health.

This comes nearly a week after a senior officer of the Parliament working in the editorial and translation (E&T) services tested coronavirus positive.

The officer had attended office till May 12, which is located on the fifth floor of the Parliament annex building that houses most of the parliamentary officials and chambers for House panel meetings.

The annex building is located about 100 metres away from the main Parliament building and is connected with a dedicated road, which was earlier a part of the Talkatora Road.

Parliament opened with one-third staff after the lockdown 2.0 expired on May 3.

The housekeeping staff, who tested Covid-19 positive in April, was not working in the Parliament complex but in one of the establishments of the Lok Sabha secretariat at 36 Gurudwara Rakab Gunj Road.