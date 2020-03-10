Top StoriesRegional

Flowers Replace Colours Amid Coronavirus Threat In Dibrugarh

By Pratidin Bureau
Amid the festive vibes, the outbreak of Coronavirus was a cause of concern. In Dibrugarh’s Rani Sati Temple, people replaced colours with flowers.

People are taking precautions and playing Holi with flowers. The fear of virus is threatening to affect the Holi celebration in the city too.

One individual, who showed concern towards the virus said, “Today the festival of Holi is being celebrated with great reverence with flowers due to coronavirus.”

He further added, “People are scared about the coronavirus, which is why we are only using flowers to ensure that we don’t play Holi with colours. It also aimed at giving up on synthetic colours that are harmful to the skin”

People across all diversities and demographics celebrate the festival with much zeal and zest.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind announced their plans to keep away from Holi celebrations owing to the recent Coronavirus threat in the country.

