Flying Squad Seizes Liquor Worth Rs 14,160 In Dhakuakhana

In yet another haul, a team of Flying Squad seized illegally transported liquor worth Rs 14, 160 at Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana.

As the Model Code Of Conduct came into effect, there have been many such seizures in the state of Assam. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), cash, liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 31.81 crore were seized since February 26.

The Model Code Of Conduct has been enforced in view of holding free and fair elections starting March 27.

Of the total 126 seats in Assam assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats will be held on April 6.

The counting of votes in Assam will take place on May 2.