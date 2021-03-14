Flying Squad Seizes Liquor Worth Rs 14,160 In Dhakuakhana

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
Liquor
REPRESENTATIONAL
15

In yet another haul, a team of Flying Squad seized illegally transported liquor worth Rs 14, 160 at Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana.

As the Model Code Of Conduct came into effect, there have been many such seizures in the state of Assam. According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), cash, liquor, drugs and valuables worth Rs 31.81 crore were seized since February 26.

The Model Code Of Conduct has been enforced in view of holding free and fair elections starting March 27.

Related News

Assam Elections: AGP Releases 3rd List Of Candidates

Koliabor: 3 Bikers Killed In Road Mishap

Fire In Sonari, 5 Shops Gutted

Manipur CM Distribute Machineries, Equipments To Farmers

Of the total 126 seats in Assam assembly, elections to 47 will be held on March 27, while 39 will go to polls on April 1 and voting in the remaining 40 seats will be held on April 6.

The counting of votes in Assam will take place on May 2.

You might also like
Top Stories

Farmers Hold Meet After Amit Shah Reaches Out

National

Encephalitis Death Toll Touches 100

Sports

ICC rejects Pakistan compensation claim against India

Regional

SI Exam Scam: Cash Worth Crores of Rupees Seized

Regional

CM congratulates “young friends” for HSLC results

Regional

CM Sarbananda Sonowal attends Mahila Samaroh in Nagaon

Comments
Loading...