Flying Squads To Monitor Exam Centers: AHSEC

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) to go strict in order to prohibit any untoward incident during the Higher Secondary examination to be held from February 12. The council has formed flying squads to monitor and inspect the examination centers from preventing leaking of papers. If any student is found cheating in the examination, he/she will be suspended for more than a year.

This year, a total of 2,34,809 candidates will appear for the exam out of which 1,75,175 candidates will appear in arts stream, 80,588 in Science stream and 18,178 in Commerce stream. The exam will be held in 772 centers. “There will be 40 observers in 33 districts and Section 144 has been imposed in a 50-meter radius of the examination center to avoid untoward incident. Moreover, JAMAR will be installed in 23 centers which are most vulnerable,” said Dr. Dayananda Borgohain, Chairman, AHSEC.

Dr. Borgohain also informed that mobile phones, watch, calculator is strictly prohibited in the examination centers and carrying of mobile phone is also strictly prohibited for invigilators as well.

For the convenience of students and invigilators to know the time, one watch will be provided in each and every room, informed Borgohain.

The council has also been strict to prevent leaking of question papers. This time the examination will be held under the inspection of cyber cells. The cyber cell has been formed in order to prevent leakage of question papers.

The Chairman also informed that the results will be declared in the month of May and the answer scripts will be evaluated in 48 zones.