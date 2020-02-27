FM Assam Visit: CAA Protests haven’t dampened ‘investor sentiment’: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday said that investor sentiment has not been dampened by anti-CAA protests and the recent Delhi violence.

Holding a press conference at Hotel Vivanta by Taj, Khanapara in Guwahati, Sitharaman pointed out that setting up bank branches in remote areas especially in tea garden areas besides empowering the rural populace financially will lead to greater financial inclusion.

She held a detailed interactive session with economists, academicians, policy experts, tax experts and various other opinion leaders regarding the salient features of the Budget.

The FM asked the public sector banks to open its branches in tea garden areas within a period of 40 days. She also said the investors she met in her recent visit to Saudi Arabia expressed willingness to invest more in the country.

The Finance Minister has arrived in Guwahati on Thursday. During her visit to Assam, Sitharaman met with industry representatives, trade bodies, investment bankers and interact with them on various themes and provisions in the Union Budget 2020-21, presented in Parliament on February 1, 2020.