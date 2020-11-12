Top StoriesNational

FM Grants Rs 900 Crore For COVID Vaccine Research

By Pratidin Bureau
1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, along with the income tax relief and employment generation scheme, also announced a grant of Rs 900 crore on Thursday to the Department of Biotechnology for COVID-19 vaccine research.

The minister however informed that the grant does not cover the actual cost of vaccine and distribution expenses, which will be made separately as and when the vaccine is available.

Ms Sitharaman further mentioned that an additional Rs 10,200 crore budget outlay will be provided towards capital and industrial expenditure for domestic defence equipment, industrial incentives and infrastructure and green energy.

