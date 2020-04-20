For Funerals only 20 people: Assam Govt

In all funerals of Assam, henceforth only 20 persons can take part, announced Assam Government as Assam is going to enter the part-II of the second phase.

Addressing a press conference Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna on Monday announced relaxation in several sectors and activities.

Some of the decisions Assam Government announced are

Right from the deputy secretaries to the high-level officials of the Assam Secretariat will have to attend their respective office regularly.

Third and fourth category employees will have to come to their respective offices as per the directives issued by their departmental officers.

Only 33 per cent of the employees will be able to attend the office at a time and the departments will prepare necessary rosters in this regard.

The chief secretary made it clear that the deputy secretaries, joint secretaries and secretaries will not be able to come to their respective offices using personal cars.

The Secretariat will make arrangements of buses to bring them to their offices and the time schedule and routes of the buses will be published in the newspapers.

The directors and deputy directors, serving in different directorates, autonomous councils, public sector institutions, will also have to attend their offices.

Zonal commissioners, deputy commissioners and SDOs (Civil) will issue directives for implementation of the same measures in their own office and other offices in the district.

Except the employees and workers of the office, outsiders’ entry will remain prohibited. People can communicate the offices through the control room and electronic medium.

All the officers will bring their identity cards while coming to offices.

Wearing of face masks and use of hand sanitizer have been mandated for all the employees and officers.

In workplaces, everyone will have to maintain social distancing.

The agriculture and financial sectors will remain open.”

The industrial activities will continue following standard operating procedure (SOP) and taking all protective measures.

E-commerce and digital economic activities will continue.

Activities of all the units under the health department will continue.

The machine shops and repair garages involved in agriculture activities will also remain open.

Transportation of agriculture products will continue.

Fishing, production of milk and milk-based products and their sale will continue, the chief secretary said.

Activities of oil and natural gas will continue.

However, all the educational institutes in the state will remain closed during the lockdown period.