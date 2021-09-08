Foreign Cigarettes Worth Rs 97 Lakhs Seized In Mizoram

Troopers of Assam Rifles have seized 75 cases of foreign cigarettes in Mizoram’s Champhai district.

According to an official statement by Assam Rifles, the consignment of foreign cigarettes is estimated to be worth over Rs 97 lakhs.

“The operation was carried out by a joint team of Assam Rifles and customs department Champhai based on specific information,” the statement read.

“Approximate cost of the sized foreign origin cigarettes is Rs. 97,50,000/-. Recovered items handed over to Customs Preventive Force Champhai,” it added.